Amendment To NCDC Act

On Thursday this week, Parliament voted in favour of an amendment bill presented by Central Governor, Robert Agarobe.

The passing of the private members bill also allows the Central Governor to sit on the NCDC board.

The bill was strongly opposed by NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, Member for Moresby South Justin Tkatchenko, and Member for North East John Kaupa. However, Member for North West, Lohia Boe Samuel voted in favour of the bill.

Opposition Leader, Belden Namah also opposed the bill, saying it will set a bad precedent.