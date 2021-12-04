 

Amendment To NCDC Act

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
15:28, December 4, 2021
The Central Provincial Governments stands to receive a 10 per cent slice of the National Capital District’s GST component.

On Thursday this week, Parliament voted in favour of an amendment bill presented by Central Governor, Robert Agarobe.

The passing of the private members bill also allows the Central Governor to sit on the NCDC board.

The bill was strongly opposed by NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, Member for Moresby South Justin Tkatchenko, and Member for North East John Kaupa. However, Member for North West, Lohia Boe Samuel voted in favour of the bill.

Opposition Leader, Belden Namah also opposed the bill, saying it will set a bad precedent.

