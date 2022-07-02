AMCHAM Coral Sea Launched

Chargé d'affaires Joe Zadrozny at the launch of the AMCHAM Coral Sea spoke of the core ideals of the American Chamber of Commerce its innovation, entrepreneurship, strength through diversity, which reflects shared values between the countries.

“The AMCHAM will unify the voice of the private sector, for coordinated positive change in all three countries. USAID and the embassy helped establish the chamber and we will continue to support efforts to promote diversity in the work place, women in business and fair business practices,” said Chargé Zadrozny.

He said in every country he has worked an American Chamber of Commerce helped new businesses into the market, educated companies of all sizes on best business practices, and allowed everyone from governments and individuals in companies to be more prosperous.

First President of AMCHAM Coral Sea, Peter Larden expressed his gratitude towards USAID and the US Embassy for their support and help with reaching their critical milestone and thanked also Former Ambassador Robert Aisi who was instrumental in the local approach to incorporation.

Mr Larden said, “Growing business relationships isn’t just about financial opportunity. When businesses come together they create shared values and a new culture. And on behalf of AMCHAM we’ll be promoting a culture and common values of integrity, trust, transparency, accountability, diversity, inclusion and innovation.”

In concluding, he stressed that the American Chamber of Commerce is going to be instrumental connecting business and forward investment.

“Whether you’re a coffee grower in the Highlands supplying a super major in the US or if you’re a supply company in Lae who’s looking to foster business partnerships across the Pacific.”