Ambunti gears up for Sepik River Festival

The highly anticipated festival, scheduled to take place from the 5th to 7th of August, is set to highlight the cultural significance of crocodiles to the Sepik community.

BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) has reaffirmed its commitment to preserving and promoting cultural heritage by pledging K30, 000 to the event.

The three-day event will be a vibrant celebration of the Sepik River's crocodiles and their importance to the communities living along its banks.

BSP Wewak Branch Manager, Philip Solala, expressed BSP's pride in pledging its support to maintain, preserve, and promote cultural events like the Sepik River Crocodile and Arts Festival within local communities.

He also acknowledged the significant impact such events have on the country's economy, citing their support for informal markets, artisan products, and SMEs.

The bank is involved in events like the Sepik River Crocodile and Arts Festival to foster tourism, promote local businesses, and uplift community standards. Over the years, BSP's support has elevated the standards of numerous small businesses and communities, making significant contributions to the country's economy.