Ambulance Services As Usual

The second quarter 2021 funds was submitted to Treasury on 20 October 2021. Followed by a cheque for third and fourth quarter 2021 grant, given to St John Ambulance by Treasury. This allocation is the remainder of the 2021 Treasury grant to St John Ambulance. It is to ensure that vital emergency services can continue operating and is free for citizens suffering an emergency needing public hospital care.

Since 1983, St John Ambulance has been providing services in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for over 37 years with the National Department of Health.

Dame Jean Kekedo, Chair for the National St John Council of PNG, says it is important that St John responds to urgent calls for help to save lives.

“On behalf of the National St John Council, we appreciate the interventions by the Prime Minister, and Ministers for Health, Treasury and Finance in ensuring the emergency ambulance service has baseline funding for 2021,” Dame Jean said.

A commitment to financial excellence complements St John’s dedication to providing emergency medical services and supporting Papua New Guineans during their times of greatest need with integrity and determination and free from any form of discrimination.