Ambulance Ambushed on Magi Highway

The ambulance A075 had completed a medical incident near Gaire village and was travelling back to Port Moresby when caught by the group of men.

The St John Ambulance, Assistant Commissioner for Ambulance Operations, Terence Torea said Police and G4S were notified by the ambulance operation centre and responded promptly.

“The ambulance crew had to reverse, retreat and hide for about one hour,” Torea said.

He said police have promptly brought the incident to hand and have managed the culprits.

“Thank you RPNGC, office of the member of Hiri Koiari and G4S for making sure our ambulance boys were safe and protected.”

Torea said this type of incident is occurring more frequently in Central Province.

“It is unacceptable that ambulance men and women face such stupidity while trying to help others,” he said.

Torea said two ambulance officers involved in the incident are traumatized and are currently under psychological support.