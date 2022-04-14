Ambassador McKee Departing PNG

Ambassador Mckee said she is departing on a high note that is sad yet bittersweet.

The Biden Administration nominated Ambassador McKee, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Career Minister, to be the Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The U.S. Senate confirmed her nomination by unanimous vote on March 24. She departs Papua New Guinea on Thursday, April 14. She will be sworn in and begin her new position at USAID shortly after her arrival in Washington, DC.

At her departure ceremony here, Ambassador McKee made the following remarks:

“Good evening and thank you for your patience as I share some of my thoughts with all of you about my two and a half years here in Papua New Guinea, and my two and a half year of service as Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.”

“I am pleased to be able to depart my post as Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu, with a legacy of shared victories. I am leaving the Coral Sea knowing that all three countries are in a better position to prosper than when I arrived two and a half years ago. And that’s because our relationships are stronger. Our understanding of one another is stronger. Our respect for one another is stronger. And these ties cannot be broken,” said McKee.

She is deeply proud of what has been accomplished in the last two and a half years, adding that the United States is expanding its presence in the region and is here to stay.

“The New Embassy Compound, which you can see just over the fence there, is nearing completion, and symbolizes the United States’ strengthened and enduring partnership with the governments of Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu, while we advance the United States’ commitment to the Pacific, to a prosperous, inclusive, and democratically empowered society.”

Ambassador McKee said, “I’m leaving you with a great team. Our Embassy staff has expanded significantly - we’ve actually doubled in size since I arrived. But not only in size but in diversity, in terms of skills and focus and passion.

“Since I arrived, we’ve added new agencies from the executive branch, our Defense Attaché’s office, USAID, and now we have the Departments of Defense, Commerce, Justice, and Homeland Security, and the U.S. Forest Service- that shows an enduring commitment in a lot of areas where we’ve heard very loud demand signals from our partners here for engagement. And we’ve attracted top talent to staff these positions,” added Ambassador McKee.

Over the past two and a half years, Ambassador McKee has met with government officials, nonprofit leaders, entrepreneurs, business people, and alumni in many regions of the country. She was repeatedly asked for assistance from the governors in Wewak, Alotau, Popondetta, Kimbe, and others.

She recalled, “In each of the 17 provinces I was privileged to visit – I tried to get to all 22 but with the COVID restrictions, and now my shortened timing I wasn’t able get to all 22 - I saw firsthand the opportunities we have to deepen our partnership. I listened to the people and clearly heard their desire for partnership with the United States. It was strong and unequivocal. What the people seek, what your people seek, from partnership with the United States is training, tools, skills, and most of all, empowerment. That’s what the people of Papua New Guinea are hungry for. And that’s what they deserve.”

The Ambassador said she went back to her staff, a team she describes as amazing and they worked to respond to as many requests as possible.

In her concluding remarks, the Ambassador said, “I leave Papua New Guinea knowing that our investment in human capital, the nation’s greatest resource, was well spent. Papua New Guinea, through partnership, is on the path to joining like-minded democracies and achieving its development and democratic goals.”