Ambassador keen to strengthen ties

This was highlighted during the envoy’s courtesy call to Butuka Academy hosted by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member for Moresby South Justin Tkatchenko stated that Butuka the only school in the South Pacific that teaches the language of Mandarin Chinese.

“A second language in Chinese is important for communication and for students’ broader knowledge of opening up to the world. As China is one of the superpowers in economic trade, this gives more opportunities for Papua New Guineans.

“We are very proud that we are the only school in the South Pacific that teaches our children how to speak Chinese (Mandarin). It is the best run school in my district and around Port Moresby and currently has about 3,000 students. We are very happy that you have come here as special envoy appointed by your government,” Minister Tkatchenko said

Ambassador Bo stated that the intention of his appointment was to implement the consensus reached by leaders of both sides as well as to fulfill the outcomes made last year.

“China is fast developing country and shares a lot in common with PNG and we’d like to share and learn from each other. Learning Chinese is very wise decision because China and PNG are very close friends, we are allies, and we are friends, partners and brothers. The future of our bilateral relationship relies on you.

“We must invest more on education and pay more attention to the education of our future generations because their performance will determine the future,” said Ambassador Bo to the Butuka students.