Ambassador Fanhua to visit to New Ireland

Accompanying the Ambassador are his personal staff including Chinese business and banking officials.

New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan will be returning from his village of Huris after a week, in time to officially welcome Ambassador Fanhua at the Kavieng airport.

Six months ago, the Chinese Embassy in Port Moresby assured the New Ireland Government to contribute 1,000 sets of desks and chairs, but have given an extra 224, totaling I,224. The Ambassador’s visit is to officially hand over the school materials.

The Provincial Government has planned to allocate the desks and chair sets to 10 Secondary Schools; each to receive 70 sets. Five TVET schools will receive 60 sets each.

The Schools include;

Nasko Secondary School Tanir Secondary School Boliu Secondary School Konomatalik Secondary Lihir Secondary Manggai Secondary Madina Secondary Utu Secondary Mongop Secondary Namatanai Secondary Anelava TVET Fissoa TVET Lemakot TVET Namatanai TVET Palie TVET

The Ambassador will be at Manggai Agriclutural Secondary School to do the official handover of classroom furniture on Monday July 3rd, 2023.