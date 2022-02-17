Alumna Lauds Scholarship

Jeanne Tareasi said the Australia Awards scholarships are very fitting “as they are aimed at the development needs of PNG”.

“You will be supported every step of the way by the Australia Awards team and university international student support team, and you graduate with more than just a degree,” stated Tareasi.

“You get to experience the culture and way of life in Australia as well, which is very different to PNG.”

After working with an international NGO for eight years, Tareasi was looking for a challenge. She wanted to contribute to the development sector in a different manner and decided the best way was to apply for a Master’s in Professional Accounting and a Master’s in Business Administration, completing the double degree at James Cook University in 2020.

“Australia has top quality universities that have global rankings so knowing that you are attaining a degree of a world class standard is great. The country is also culturally diverse, so you get to study with students from all over the world.

“Apart from that, Australia is a beautiful country to live and study.

“The level of support and investment provided to awardees from the Australia Awards team throughout the journey, from pre-departure, whilst on award and on return to PNG, is unique.

“You are prepared well prior to leaving for studies and before returning, you go through a reintegration process for life back in PNG.

“There are also opportunities for continuous professional development through On-award enrichment activities which greatly enhance the learning experience.”

Within two months of completing her studies and returning to PNG, Tareasi gained employment in the development field in her home province of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

She currently manages the Save the Children Bougainville area office and is delighted to have the opportunity to directly apply the skills and knowledge she acquired during her studies in her current role.

Her advice to those considering an Australia Awards scholarship is: “Preparation and planning is key as the scholarship process is very competitive.

“If you have questions, reach out to alumni who you know for support and advice.

“The PNG Australia Alumni Association also has chapters in different provinces that you can reach out to and I’m sure members would be able to assist with any questions you may have.”

Applications for Intake 2023 Australia Awards Scholarships are now open and will close on 29 April 2022 (mid night PNG time).

Find out more at an information session near you or email PNGAAA at secretariat@pngaaa.org.

(Jeanne Tareasi)