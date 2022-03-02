Alotau Wharf For Upgrade

Major upgrades to the Alotau Provincial Wharf will begin in quarter 2 of 2022, after the Climate Change and Development Authority and the Milne Bay Provincial Government, signed the construction contract with Pacific Marine Group Limited in December 2021.

The project (Building Resilience to Climate Change) agreement was signed in January 2016, but was delayed until now it is now on course for completion in early 2023.

“Impacts of climate change are real and are a threat to our islands and coastal areas. The Government recognizes that it is important for PNG to have infrastructure in place that can withstand its damaging effects,” said the Treasurer.

He said the project will not only offer rehabilitation but improve the wharfs resilience to the impacts of climate variability. The Alotau wharf will also serve as a pilot project for climate proofing similar infrastructures in PNG that are vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

“The Alotau wharf is the main transit for people who live on the outer islands of Milne Bay to have access to key services. Once completed this will be a valuable infrastructure and improve maritime transport in Milne Bay.”

The project is funded through a K26 million (US$7.4 million) grant agreement which consists of K15.5 million (US$ 4.4 million) from the ADB Strategic Climate Fund (SCF) and K10.5 (US$3 million) from the Australian Government.

Minister Ling-Stuckey thanked the Milne Bay Provincial Government and the CCDA Authority for their combined efforts on the Alotau Wharf project.

He also thanked the ADB SCF and praised the Australian Government through the Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp, for extending the availability of the financing, making the project possible, adding that this was just another wonderful example of how PNG is blessed by the people of Australia.