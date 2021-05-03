Alotau update

Police in Alotau, who are alleged to have burnt Baker’s family house, remain tight-lipped about the situation.

According to an eye witness, police reinforcement arrived yesterday in the province and are patrolling the town.

The eye witness said, “Shops opened today but most businesses only opened one door or opened for half the day. By 1pm all the shops were closed.”

“The town is quiet at the moment, but we are on high alert. Yesterday we were told by the police to be in our homes by 6pm so last night was very quiet.”

Residents continue to be on alert, with fears that the situation could worsen, now that there is extra police presence in the township.

The eye witness said, “We know that leaders had a meeting yesterday regarding what’s happening but we still have not heard anything on the outcome of the meeting.”

On Friday April 30, Alotau MP Charles Able called for a State of Emergency.

This is not the first time an armed gang launched an attack with fire power, on police in Alotau.