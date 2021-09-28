Alotau Cooperative Gets Top Award

A brand new Toyata Rush SUV was part of the award, presented by Ela Motors.

The cooperative society also took out the UNDP Cooperative Society award.

Bou Resources Cooperative Society Limited was formed in 2019 by farmers of Bou and surrounding villages in the Huhu Rural LLG in Milne Bay Province. The society’ vision is to promote improved and sustainable organic farming practices through equal gender opportunities, into rural communities for self-reliance economic prosperity.

Cooperative Chairman, Noah Taugaloidi said receiving the top award is something that will put their operation and that of others, in the spotlight.

“The cooperative is more of a democratic operation if you like. Most of the time we’re not given the kind of respect and attention that we should be getting as a cooperative, but our functions and our influence in the communities (is) quite large.

“Not only with the cooperative society award, but particularly with the first prize, this is going to have a major impact on us because it is not only going to challenge, but will inspire everyone in different communities to believe that there is hope in the cooperative society and our involvement in the micro SME level. Its indescribable, I’m just lost for words trying to explain it,” said Taugaloidi.

Taugaloidi was ecstatic about receiving the vehicle form Ela Motors and said it would be a big help to the society’s operations.

He said, “From where I am, I live about an hour’s drive from Alotau. It’s about K15 in and out of town. Sometimes I have to go out and participate in meetings. In most cases, you have to find money. You have to borrow sometimes to get into to town. Sometimes you have to book the PMV. Sometimes I don’t pay. So, this is going to help us, not only for me as chairman, but for everyone that believes in what we are doing. This will complement that effort so I am really grateful.”

Taugaloidi said it’s important that individual SMEs or SMEs helping more than one person continue to support rural entrepreneurship and more importantly disadvantaged groups, because these are the people who have the potential to move supply to compliment the value and supply chain.

“For example, with food, if I am buying cocoa in town, I can’t buy cocoa if there’s no cocoa. When you involve yourself with the rural community and with people that are out there (who) are willing to dig a hole and plant a seed, you’re not going to lose out.

“It’s a win-win situation for everybody so I encourage everybody to be considerate of those (who) are out there. Especially rural economies, rural entrepreneurship. Support them so that they can support urban business and continue to build the economy as well,” Taugaloidi explained.