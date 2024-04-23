Alotau’s innovative plan to empower SMEs

The plan includes several initiatives that aim to promote economic growth in the region, including unlocking land and resources for SME agribusiness in cocoa, coffee, cattle, poultry, and high-value coconut products.

One of the key initiatives is the Asia Pacific coconut gene bank, which will allow for easier access to hybrid coconut seedlings that can grow quickly and produce better coconuts for white copra and virgin coconut oil-based products. This initiative will not only help the local farmers to increase their yield but also contribute to the global coconut industry.

Another important aspect of the plan is the purchase of palm oil processes to add value to oil for sale and export. Although new plantings of palm oil are contractually banned due to carbon emissions and carbon sink concerns, the purchase of palm oil processes can help the region utilize the current resources effectively.

Apart from this, the SME plans in the overall district plan also include participation in broader fishery and marine resources, rather than just during the limited sea cucumber season. This will provide a boost to the local economy and help the people of the region to become self-sufficient.

The Alotau district's five-year plan for economic advancement through innovative entrepreneurship is a positive step towards creating sustainable economic growth in the region and empowering small businesses.