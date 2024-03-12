Aloi takes office as Madang PA

This comes following weeks of confusion on who the legitimate administrator was after a Gazettal notice was circulated on the social media space of the appointment of Aloi.

The National Executive Council in an official correspondence dated March 1st, 2024, notified Aloi as the appointed PA for Madang, following the revocation of the appointment of former Acting PA Frank Lau.

As per the NEC correspondence, Mr Aloi resumes official duties immediately and will remain the PA until a substantive appointment is made.

Mr Aloi after being re-appointed to office, formally addressed staff of the provincial administration on Monday, March 11th. He thanked all those present to show their solidarity and ensured that a major overhaul of the system and the administration took place to correct any discrepancies in the administration.

Top on the list of his priorities is to work with the Human Resources division to look into the acting appointments of staff including the management and executive roles where some have been acting in positions for years.

Mr. Aloi acknowledged the challenges and encouraged the public workforce to brace themselves for the changes that will be likely to take place after the formal handover of the PA role.

Meantime, Deputy Provincial Administrator – Corporate, Paul Ito welcomed Mr. Aloi and pledged his support for the Acting Administrator.

Provincial Legal Officer Godwin Haumu called on the public servants to remain loyal to their duties despite a change in the administrator.