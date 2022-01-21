Alluvial Mining Act Underway

The Minister’s announcement comes in response to concerns raised by Governor for Northern Province, Gary Juffa, regarding the participation of foreigners in the activities of alluvial mining that is supposed to be reserved for Papua New Guineans.

Governor Juffa, in a supplementary question to the Minister for Mining expressed concerns regarding the participation of foreigners in the activities of alluvial mining in the country.

He expressed that alluvial mining activities are reserved for only Papua New Guineans.

Minister Tuke clarified that alluvial mining in PNG does not have a stand-alone policy. However, it is a mining activity and does fall under the main Mining Act.

He said the need for a stand-alone act has been recognized and thus will ensure an ‘Alluvial Mining Act’ is tabled in the next session of Parliament.

Minister Tuke said the new act would ensure that only Papua New Guineans would participate in alluvial mining activities into the future.