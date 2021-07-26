Alliance Condemns Violence Against Children

The Alliance, a network of members committed to advocating for the protection of children want tougher penalties for those committing offences against children.

The members are, PNG Tribal Foundation, Save The Children PNG, World Vision, Equal Playing Field, Cheshire disAbility Services, ChildFund, UNICEF and DPO PNG.

“We condemn the continuing abuse and exploitation of children across Papua New Guinea, especially the recently reported incidents of children having experienced the most inexcusable abuses.

“The physical abuse and torture of children that have come to light in recent days, are more example of intolerable human rights violations, brutality and crimes committed against children in Papua New Guinea,” the Alliance said.

The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child states that children have the right to grow up without violence and abuse in any form.

Nevertheless, it is estimated that 75 per cent of children in PNG experience some form of violence at some point during their childhood.

Evidence shows that children who have experienced abuse often suffer severe physical and psychological trauma that has devastating short and long-term consequences on their mental and physical health and development.

They stated that children need access to care and treatment centres that can meet their specific developmental needs, especially where they can receive long-term counselling.

The PNG Child Protection Alliance acknowledges the Government’s on-going efforts in supporting child survivors of abuse, exploitation and violence.

“However, urgent attention must immediately be given to addressing these criminal acts of abuse against children, insisting on the implementation of the LPA to arrest perpetrators and ensure full justice is achieved for children.

“We support and thank those agencies that are providing direct and indirect assistance to these recent victims and their families.

They also appeal to the Government and donor agencies to ensure greater and more sustainable investments for the prevention and response to all forms of violence against children in PNG.

This includes fostering a culture of respect for children’s rights across all societal groups and networks, especially in the homes, schools, and communities.

“We continue to express our strong commitment to working with government stakeholders, communities, young people and children towards a PNG that is free of violence in all its forms, abuse, neglect and exploitation of children.