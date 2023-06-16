Allen Tumbu - PALM scheme success story

Tumbu, a native of Papua New Guinean, expressed his gratitude to the PALM program for the life-changing opportunities it has provided.

"I would like to say thank you, PALM program. We PNG boys have learnt a lot of things here in Perth. We are proud. Being in Australia is such a blessing to my family and me," said Allen, beaming with pride.

The PALM scheme aims to facilitate the development of skills and the generation of income for participants, while also contributing to the well-being of their families and communities through remittances.

Tumbu's story exemplifies the positive impact of the initiative on individuals and their loved ones.

Recognizing the significance of the PALM scheme, Australia has reaffirmed its commitment to expand and enhance the program.

This expansion aims to address workforce shortages faced by Australian businesses and bolster the economic growth of Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste.

The success of Allen Tumbu and others like him serves as a testament to the potential of the PALM scheme to create life-changing opportunities and foster partnerships between Australia and the Pacific region.