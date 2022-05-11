Alleged Wife-Killer On The Run

The deceased was stabbed in the lower abdominal area with a kitchen knife. She died from a loss of blood.

PPC Rubiang said the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. The deceased was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead. Her family have been advised to lay a formal complaint with police and assist with necessary information to speed up investigations.

Police have put a call out to the dead woman’s husband to surrender to police and explain his alleged involvement in his wife’s death.

Meantime, a man from Bananabus Village along the North Coast was found death on the highway on April 28, 2022. Madang police identified the man as Milton Ilub, aged 20.

According to the police brief, the deceased was seen drinking with a female and another male at a liquor shop near Megir. They then moved further along onto a bridge on the highway, and away from Dylup station. Police believe the young man met his fate thereafter.

Late Ilub’s body was retrieved by police and placed in the Modilon hospital morgue. Investigation continues.