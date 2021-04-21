Alleged Police Assault to be investigated

The alleged victim was said to have been picked up by police, beaten up and threatened to be killed.

Laken Lepatu Aigilo, a lawyer by profession, had alleged that on Sunday, 18th of April, police broke into his home and assaulted him in front of his family and later locked him up.

Aigilo posted on social media detailing the assault, alleging that the move by police was politically motivated.

Police Commissioner David Manning said there was no formal complaint lodged against Aigilo and no arrest was done during the night when he was taken in.

Commissioner Manning directed for the release of Aigilo on Monday.

However, according to the NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Gideon Ikumu, a complaint was laid by a senior member of parliament, dated on the 16th of April 2021 against Aigilo, for spreading false information on social media.

Ikumu said no copies were given to the ACP or himself, however, both complaints will be dealt with.

The complaint alleging police brutality will be investigated by the Internal Investigation Unit, while the cybercrime complaint by the Member of Parliament will be handled by the Cyber Crimes Unit.