Alleged killer cop charged with wilful murder

NCD/Central Divisional Commander Anthony Wagambie jnr issued a statement over the weekend, to say that the suspect was arrested on March 30th 2021, four days after the incident occurred.

The deceased, identified as Billy Iru of Ginigolo and Tauruba, was shot at the Gaire market along the Magi Highway.

Iru was at the market selling mustard, when he was killed.

Wagambie jnr said when police use force, it must only be proportionate to the amount of threat.

He said the shooting incident should never have happened, if there was no reasonable cause.

Wagambie jnr has called on witnesses to provide police with information to create a Court file, as the accused remains in police custody awaiting Court appearance.