Alleged drunk suspects detained over youth’s killing

Manus Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the suspects allegedly attacked the deceased in the haus man.

“They hit him on head with tree branches and caused deep wound to his head, causing severe blood flow that resulted in his death,” stated the PPC.

PPC Yapu said the suspects were drunk at the time of the incident.

He dispatched a team of CID members and policemen to attend to the matter after it was reported.

“During the preliminary investigation, police rounded up the seven suspects and transported them by police boat to Lorengau Police Station, where they are held in custody for further CID investigations.”

Yapu again warned young men from the village to refrain from consuming homebrew, which could lead to similar mishaps or create other law and order issues in the village.