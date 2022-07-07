Allegations Against Kaupa Not Registered: Police

Superintendent in charge of NCD CID Robert Volo said "I cannot delve into or speculate on this matter as I don't have any records of this alleged incident.

He said the social media reports alleging that a policeman acquainted to the incumbent MP aided and abetted this illicit act, would be investigated if a formal complaint is also registered with the Internal Affairs Directorate.

“At this time, the report is circulating on social media, but it is not formally registered with the police,” Volo said.

The Security Operations for NATEL 2022 in NCD and Central province will be conducted in a most transparent way as directed by ACP NCD/Central Anthony Wagambie Jr.

The Metropolitan Superintendent NCD, who is the Operations Commander, has ensured that operational plans, which are geared towards conducting free, fair and safe elections are in place.

There is an Election Investigative Task Force under NCD CID as well as another unit under the Director Internal Affairs, which works separately to cater for allegations against Police during this period.