All they need…is a road

All the people of Kome Rural LLG of Morobe Province need… is a road.

It was the first time a team from the Morobe Provincial Government administration visited the mountain villages of Kome Rural LLG; an area that is yet to feel the presence of its government.

A journey that would have taken between three and four hours turned into 12 hours or more of pushing and pulling bogged down vehicles as the team from the MPG social services department struggled to reach the village of Tsewi in Menyamya district.

It was an experience they will never forget as muddy and exhausted, they were forced to camp out in their vehicles until day break.

The December 8th to 13th trip was coordinated by deputy provincial administrator – social services, Robin Bazzinuc. His aim was to see for himself how the people of Morobe live and come up with ways to address their challenges.

Accompanied by his colleague, deputy provincial administrator – corporate governance, Miring Singoling, their subordinates and police escort, the team had to walk the rest of the way to Tsewi, escorted by locals who had come to receive them.

After over 2 hours of walking the steep, slippery slopes, rounding bends and crossing creeks, the team was welcomed at the top by women with pots of kaukau and greens (sako).

After their late breakfast, which was helped along with sugar cane, the team resumed the 30-minute descent into Tsewi village, where they were welcomed by excited villagers. Many of these villagers had already given up hope, believing that they were truly forgotten.

Serviced by an aid post that is in dire need of medical drugs and consumables, a primary school and a makeshift elementary school, it takes the people of Tsewi two days to reach Menyamya Station on foot, or a day to access PMV from the main road as drivers refuse to damage their vehicles on the irregular trail that was cut out by the locals themselves.

The visitors were pleasantly surprised when they were welcomed by a modern band and group of dancers in traditional attire, singing a song composed specifically for the event.

After local leaders had presented their concerns, Bazzinuc addressed the people, saying he and his team have experienced the hardship that they go through every day and they will ensure that the people of Tsewi get a road.

After locals presented their letters of concern to the deputy provincial administrators, a memory stone was unveiled to commemorate the historical visit of the Morobe consultative team.

Bazzinuc’s job now is to persuade the provincial administrator to set aside funds for the badly-needed infrastructure.

(Locals helping to dig out a vehicle)