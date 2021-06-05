All Are Equal: ACP

The ACP stressed that regardless of one’s social status, all are equal under the law.

His statement follows the re-arrest of eight Madang officials implicated in the misappropriation of K6 million belonging to the Manam Resettlement Authority.

“There is no class, we cannot differentiate between high status in community and grassroots,” he stated.

“Law has no specification of any person. In this particular case, eight have been arrested and charged and more will follow.

“Every single person implicated will be brought to court.”

ACP Guinness clarified that those arrested and charged are innocent until proven guilty.

He further pondered why Madang Governor, Peter Yama, questioned his decision to use a Lae unit to arrest the suspects.

“You can walk around freely but these allegations will be hanging over your head,” said the ACP.

“You will not be cleared unless the court clears you.

“That is the process.”

Police investigations are continuing into the diverted K6 million from the K20 million disbursed under the government’s Public Investment Program to MRA in 2017.

(Police officers during a recent parade in Lae, Top Town)