Alcohol-related Abuse, Incidents Rife

Southern Highlands Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector Daniel Yangen said many people know that there is a law in place not to drink in public places, driving under the influence of alcohol and any alcohol-related offences, but people are being ignorant.

"If you know that drinking in a public place is an offence but you still drink in public places, you should be ashamed of yourself. The same applies to drinking and driving,” PPC Yagen said.

He said many people have lost their lives in car accidents due to alcohol consumption while driving, some have died during arguments during a drinking binge. PPC Yagen said these were some real facts about alcohol.

He said only two weeks into the role as PPC Southern Highlands, he noticed that people were consuming alcohol frequently in public places, which was against the law.

PPC Yangen said the leader of the province must assist police find a way to stop people from drinking in public places.