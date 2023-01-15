Albanese pays respect to Chief Sir Michael

The visit took place on the second day of his two-day visit to Papua New Guinea; the first for any Australian Prime Minister in over four years.

Both prime ministers were received by the Somare family into their home where respects were paid by the leaders to a great man and leader in Sir Michael.

Following the visit to the Somare residence, the delegation laid wreaths and paid respects at Mission Hill Boys Town.

The Mission Hill was the site of the Japanese 18th Army headquarters. It saw heavy fighting in May 1945.

The Prime Ministers then visited Moem Barracks where an address was made to the PNG Defence Ground Parade.

The delegation then continued to the arts and craft market at the NAC Market at Boram Airport.

The official visit concluded with the departure of the Australian Prime Minister and his delegation at 3pm on Friday January 13.

Ties between the states of Australia and Papua New Guinea are strengthened by the two-day visit of Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.