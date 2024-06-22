Akis Art Prize launched

The competition aims to celebrate and inspire creativity across Papua New Guinea.

Named in honour of Akis, who was renowned for using sketches to bridge language gaps, the competition invites artists to create works under the theme, "Looking Forward - Dreams & Aspirations for the Future of PNG."

The initiative is structured into three categories: The Akis Art Prize (18+), the Paga Hill Estate Youth Art Prize (13-17 years), and the Kumul Consolidated Holdings Junior Art Prize (Under 12 years), alongside the Coca-Cola People’s Choice Prize for public voting.

Prizes include cash awards and art supplies, with winners receiving a comprehensive package including round-trip flights to Port Moresby, two nights’ accommodation at the Stanley Hotel & Suites, and the opportunity to attend the Winner’s Presentation Night at the National Museum & Art Gallery of PNG.

Winning artworks will be featured in the Akis Art Prize Exhibition from September 2 to November 2, 2024.

Arts Society of PNG president, Lani Auvita Scott and Arts Activism co-founder, Nelson Kokoa expressed enthusiasm for the competition's potential to harness and develop young artistic talent in PNG.

She says Akis' story is a reminder that art is a powerful tool for communication, transcending barriers and allowing us to express our unique perspectives.

The involvement of various sponsors and partners underscores a collaborative effort to nurture creativity and cultural expression among Papua New Guinea’s youth.

Post PNG, a key delivery partner will send a ream of A4 paper, and information about the competition to every school with a Post Office Box, further encouraging school-age children from around PNG to participate.

“We are not just a postal and logistics provider; we are also a vast distribution network owned by the people of Papua New Guinea and we are very happy to be supporting arts education and participation. Our hope for the Akis Art Prize is that it will inspire the next generation of artists to dream big and paint a brighter future for PNG,” said Post PNG CEO, Justin Worinu.

The Akis Art Prize submission period will run from June 1, 2024, to July 31, 2024. Winners will be announced on September 1, 2024.

Participants can enter by sending a picture of their original artwork, a photo of themselves, a description of how their artwork fits the 2024 theme “Looking Forward – Dreams & Aspirations for the Future of PNG”, and their contact details to Arts Society Papua New Guinea via Facebook, Instagram, the website http://www.artssociety.org.pg, or email at akisartprize@artssociety.org.pg.