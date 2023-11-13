Aivai'i village thankful for relief assistance

The communities when receiving these very necessary relief supplies have expressed their gratitude, thanking the project and those at the heart of this mission.

Richard Steven from Aivai’i village, shares that the water levels had risen after continuous rain in the Highlands region towards the end of October 2023. He says after waters rose and flooded the villages for two weeks, and what was left were gardens buried by thick layers of sediment.

“Crops such as kaukau, banana, cassava, aibika, pawpaw and some bananas are completely destroyed. Previous experience shows that it will take some months to cultivate and produce again. Recently, as you can see, the Purari River is still flooding. And the water is predicted to rise up again,” Steven said.

It is in this regard that Richard on behalf of the Avai’i community declared disaster and appealed for continuous relief through the provincial disaster office in Kerema, including other relevant stakeholders.

Richard thanked the staff of the Papua LNG Project carrying out the distribution of relief supplies, highlighting the project’s quick and generous response and support, stating, “Your response has scratched an understanding of partnership as project operator and impact area.”

The relief mission is very much still underway and will conclude on November 17th.