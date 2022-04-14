Airport Test Requirements Changed

Passengers will not need to get a test prior to departure to Australia, and hence can proceed directly to the Departures Check-in through the main terminal entrance.

Good news for international travellers as both Singapore and the Philippines are now open for travel for non-citizens. You must complete either a negative rapid test (or a negative PCR test) prior to scheduled departure.

This is within 48 hours for Singapore, and 24 hours for Manila. Rapid tests are conducted either at the airport, or you can bring a compliant certificate with you issued by a doctor.

For passengers flying to Hong Kong, they must complete a negative PCR test within 24 hours of scheduled departure. From 18th of April, travellers will need to source this prior to coming to the airport.

COVID testing at the airport:

From 18tth-25 th of April, pre-departure PCR tests will continue to be available for passengers transiting to countries, where these are required. From 25 th of April, we will cease offering pre-departure PCR tests for any flights.

of April, pre-departure PCR tests will continue to be available for passengers transiting to countries, where these are required. From 25 of April, we will cease offering pre-departure PCR tests for any flights. For flights to Asia, free pre-departure Rapid tests will continue to be available

All passengers transiting via Australia, Manila or Singapore:

Passengers transiting Singapore are now approved to transit via any airline.

Passengers travelling to destinations requiring a negative PCR test will need to source this prior to coming to the airport.

From 18th of April, passengers transiting Australia, Manila or Singapore and travelling onwards to destinations that do not require pre-departure, COVID tests can proceed directly to the Departures Check-in through the Main Terminal Entrance.

You will be asked for evidence that your destination does not require a pre-departure test at time of check-in. We recommend checking for latest information at https://www.airniugini.com.pg/international-travel-restrictions-and-requirements/, and bringing a screen shot of your destinations requirements with you to check-in.

Countries that do not require pre-departure tests include, the UK, EU, Scandinavia, Canada, Australia, Brazil, South Africa.

Countries requiring pre-departure rapid tests include USA, NZ and Indonesia. Countries requiring PCR tests include Malaysia, Japan, China, Hong Kong and South Korea. This information is rapidly changing and passengers must check on the latest requirements.

International transits in Manila are now approved but only for flights arriving and departing from Terminal 1 or T1/T2. Transfers requiring the passenger to use both T1 and T3 is not permitted.

Where applicable, the opening for the ISOS testing facility is three hours prior to the originally scheduled departure time. Even if the departure time is changed, ISOS will still close (due to staff roster requirements) two hours prior to originally scheduled departure time, unless you are specifically advised otherwise.

Passengers arriving with their own compliant PCR or negative Rapid Test certificate conducted independently from the ISOS testing site can proceed directly to the Departures Check in through the Main Terminal Entrance.

Passengers departing internationally are reminded that they cannot be checked in without a certificate of vaccination valid for travel. Vaccination Certificates valid for international travel includes (amongst others) the PNG International Certificate of COVID Vaccination (ICCV) , the WHO yellow card, the Australian Covid-19 Digital Vaccination Certificate, as well as compliant certificates issued by other countries.

Passengers travelling to Australia are reminded they are required to complete a new “document” being the Australian Digital Passenger Declaration (or DPD).

The DPD is a mobile phone App and available for download at the Apple iPhone Store for iPhone, and Google Store for Android phones, by searching Australia DPD.

There are presently no new changes to travel requirements for passengers entering into PNG.