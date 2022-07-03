Airport Staff Return Lost Cash To Owner

Darren Awasah left his waist bag containing money worth K4900 at the Jacksons Airport and departed to Mt. Hagen in Western Highlands Province On Wednesday June 22, 2022.

NAC Team Leader CCTV and Access Control and PMIA Aviation Security (AVSEC) with the help from NAC contracted security, Asila picked up Mr Awasah’s waist bag and handed it over to NAC Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC) to trace the bag owner.

Observing NAC core value of being responsible and accountable to stakeholders, NAC AOCC Team reported the matter to PMIA General Manager and then reviewed the CCTV footage to identify the owner.

NAC CCTV team leader, Eric Jack said he received a call from the Air Niugini team at Mount Hagen Kagamuga Airport advising that Mr Awasah reported that he lost his bag.

“With the help from the AVSEC Team and Air Niugini Team at Hagen Kagamuga Airport, we handed over the bag to Mr Awasah on Thursday June 23.

“We are very pleased to have identified and handed over the bag to the owner as this is part of our daily responsibilities to observe and practice NAC core values of being customer focused, display honesty and integrity including being responsible and accountable to our customers and stakeholders who transit through our airports”, he added.

NAC Managing Director and CEO, Rex Kiponge praised the airport officers calling on airport officers to practice the organization’s core values at Jacksons Airport including contractors to continue to perform their duties with professionalism and integrity.