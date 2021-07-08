Airport runways shortened

Air Niugini has informed the travelling public that the National Airport Corporation has further shortened runways to allow for maintenance work at both airports.

As a result, Air Niugini flights to and from Madang and Wewak are being operated by Dash-8 turboprop aircraft, operated by its subsidiary company Link PNG.

Even these Dash-8 aircraft have restrictions on the number of passengers they can uplift because of the shortened runway.

Further, for the period between July 23 and August 13, the useable runway at Madang will be too short for even limited Dash-8 operations, and Air Niugini flights to Madang during this period will be temporarily suspended.

The runway works at Madang and Wewak are in addition to the works at Nadzab airport, Lae, announced by the airline last week.

Air Niugini regrets the inconvenience to the travelling public, however safety of operations remains our primary concern.

The airline company looks forward to resuming the Fokker jet services to Madang and Wewak once the runway maintenance at both airports is completed.