Airport runway repairs progressing

NAC states, “The repair works were undertaken recently after we identified defects on a section of the runway. We anticipate that these works, which commenced on October 02nd, 2023, should take up to eight weeks to complete subject to prevailing weather conditions.”

This maintenance and repair work has caused the temporary downgrade of flights into Mount Hagen from Fokker 100 aircraft to Q400 or similar aircraft.

“While we acknowledge the challenges these necessary repairs have posed to the travelling public, we want to emphasize that the safety of passengers and aircraft is our utmost priority.

“The runway is a vital component of the airport infrastructure. Therefore, it is imperative that we carry out essential repair and maintenance as and when the need arises to maintain safe operations in and out of Mount Hagen airport and all of our other airports,” NAC added.

The volume of passengers to and from Mount Hagen Airport has tripled due to the closure of Mendi, Wapenamanda and Chimbu airports. This influx demonstrates Mount Hagen Airport’s busy status and, therefore, the necessity for ongoing upkeep and maintenance of the airport infrastructure and facilities to maintain safe operations.

NAC further stated, “As we work to address concerns relating to the Mendi Airport, we would like to inform you that Air Niugini services to Wapenamanda Airport have recommenced today (Tuesday, 17th October) and we anticipate that this will help ease the volume of passengers moving in and out of Mount Hagen airport.”

“We appeal to the travelling public for your patience and understanding during the crucial maintenance period. Our focus is to ensure that safety is not compromised, even amidst political and commercial pressure.”