Airport Bomb Threat under investigation

NAC in a statement said the rumour stemmed from a SPAM email received this morning, copied to airline companies including NAC.

NAC for now is classifying the email as SPAM as it works with police and defence to assess the threats and take appropriate security measures.

NAC says the email has been classified as SPAM for now as investigations begin to establish the source of the email and verify the claims made in the email of bomb threats on three aircraft.

NAC further states that the spam email did not contain details of which airlines and what flights would be affected.

Its states the email was a general one sent to the airline companies with NAC copied in it.

However, NAC says it has taken this seriously and has activated its Emergency Operations Center. EOC is comprised of various stakeholders who come together during an emergency to address it.

NAC in collaboration with special units in the Royal PNG Constabulary and PNG Defence Force through this centre acted swiftly when the threat was received and took appropriate security measures based on investigation and assessments.

They confirmed that there are no disruptions to airline operations at this stage, however, assessments will determine further security measures to be taken.

Meantime, NAC has advised that it will conduct stringent security and bag checks and additional security personnel have been stationed at key points of the airport.

These measures will be in place indefinitely until threats have been cleared.