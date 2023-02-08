Airport ambassadors conclude short stint

The Airport Ambassadors, as they are called have been providing much needed assistance within the Jacksons Domestic and International Terminals between

November 2022 and January 2023 which is the busiest period at Jacksons International Airport as many passengers travel in and out for the holidays.



The three months was also an opportunity for them to learn some aspects of airport operations and its role in the aviation industry.



In a small ceremony held last Friday, NAC Acting Managing Director, Joseph Tupiri thanked the volunteers for their support and contributions and encouraged them to continue to seek opportunities to develop themselves.



He also reminded the volunteers on the important need to provide good customer services not just at the airport but elsewhere in any service areas.



“PMIA is the face of PNG and the first impression to any international travelers who come into our country, therefore, it is very important that you as airport ambassadors have the opportunity to make the first impression count to the passengers” explained Mr Tupiri.



As part of the program, NAC has provided the participants with references to support their search for future employment or study opportunities.



The Airport Ambassadors Program is a volunteer program at NAC which is aimed at driving greater customer service across the airports.



The program had been implemented at the Port Moresby International Airport since 2020.



Since its implementation, a total of 80 people have participated and benefited from the program.