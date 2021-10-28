Airport Air Conditioning System Upgraded

The work involves replacing the existing Horizontal Packaged Units, which have become obsolete and installing new units to restore air conditioning to the Departure Check-In area.

While this work is underway, temporary fan units have been installed. NAC anticipates the completion of this work towards the end of December 2021.

This is in consideration of several factors, including the manufacture of units in Australia, lead time, freight and the current COVID-19 situation.

In a statement, NAC explained that the air conditioning upgrade work could not be carried out earlier due to cash flow challenges faced by NAC because of the impact of COVID-19 on business.

NAC has apologised for the inconvenience caused to the travelling public and has assured that all effort is being put into delivering this critical project on time.