Airline Supports Eat Smart Campaign

Eat Smart Campaign brand ambassador, Chef Julz Henao and Pidgin Production conceptualized this campaign with the aim of promoting healthy and nutritional eating in PNG, and this will be achieved by highlighting the ‘Farm to Plate Experience’.

Pidgin Productions Director, Arjun Gyani was grateful on behalf of the Eat Smart Campaign as they can reach farmer networks through PNG Air.

“Partnerships are very important without PNG Air, we are limited. Without PNG Air we are unable to see farmer network from elsewhere in PNG. So, we value our partnership a lot,” said Arjun Gyani.

Chef Julz said the partnership with PNG Air is an integral part of the campaign as PNG has so many different pockets and stories of local ingredients in the country.

“Each province has their own story to tell, the culture is heavily involved around the food, and you can’t tell PNG culture without talking about the food and the local ingredients, which is unique in different areas. That’s why this partnership with PNG Air is fantastic,” he added.

PNG Air Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Nancy Nakikus stated that health is everyone’s business and the company is happy to collaborate and support the Eat Smart Campaign goals.

“PNG Air is pleased to announce our support as airline partner to the Eat Smart Campaign. A multi-platform campaign that explores the concept of food tourism in PNG,” said Ms Nakikus.

The Eat Smart Campaign team will be flown to ENB, East Sepik and Eastern Highlands provinces to get a glimpse of the local culture through the language of food.