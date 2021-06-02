Airline Starts PCR Test For Int’l Travellers

“Now that we have two weeks of evidence of effective implementations, Air Niugini advises this test at time of check-in is considered to meet the requirement to have a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of international travel,” says Air Niugini management.

The Airline says passengers are no longer required to take an earlier, separate COVID-19 test at other locations away from the airport - the test taken at the airport prior to check-in is sufficient.

The PCR test that will be administered at the time of check-in is the GeneXpert PCR test. Passengers will be required to confirm and consult with their travel agents if the test given at the airport complies with the requirements of their country of destination.

For passengers travelling on PX 001/PX 003 to Australia, COVID-19 testing at the international terminal commences four hours before departure time. For all flights to Asia, and PX 4005 to Australia, testing at the international terminal starts five hours before departure.

Access to testing closes two hours before scheduled departure time for all flights, and is free of charge. The testing facility is located in the small car park between the international terminal and the airport plaza.

Air Niugini reserves the right to request a letter from passengers requesting to travel to international destinations from their country of final destination approving uplift, and where applicable a letter/letters approving uplift from any countries being transited and from the airline they are connecting onto.

The reason being that a small group of people have been found to continue to test positive for COVID-19 due to virus shedding even after they have recovered.

Air Niugini’s Corporate Communications Department said: “Air Niugini continues to operate six flights per week to Brisbane, one flight to Sydney, three flights per week to Singapore, twice weekly to Manila, and once weekly to Hong Kong. Flights to other locations remain suspended due to international border restrictions.”