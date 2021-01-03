Airline operators directed to resume flights to WNB

The Controller of the PNG COVID-19 National Pandemic Response David Manning issued this new directive on Saturday.

All persons in West New Britain Province who are currently out of the province are allowed to return to the province within the next five days beginning Saturday January 2, 2021.

Similarly, those from other provinces currently in the West New Britain have five days to arrange for their travel home.

All passengers will have to do a COVID-19 test using antigen rapid test kits where results will be available in 15 to 20 minutes.

20,000 kits are already in the province.

Manning had earlier announced a 14-day restriction for West New Britain and a curfew from 10pm to 5am daily; this came into effect on December 28 2020, due to the increase in number of reported positive COVID-19 cases.

Airline operators were also restricted to serving the public.

However, Regional MP Sasindran Muthuvel said provincial leaders were not consulted before the measure was issued asked Manning to revise the directive.

This led to the Controller relaxing airline restrictions.