Aircraft incident probe commences

Acting Board Chairman of the PNG, Captain Aria Bouraga said, “The AIC was notified about the accident by the Operator of the aircraft through a phone call at 04:44 pm local time. The operator reported that the accident occurred during the take-off roll at Dodomona airstrip.”

According to Captain Bouraga, the pilot discontinued the take-off, and the aircraft overran the departure end of airstrip, down a slope at the end of the airstrip, overturned and came to a rest, inverted.

“The Operator stated that neither the pilot, nor the two passengers sustained any injuries. The aircraft is owned by the Strickland Bosavi Foundation Australia,” Captain Bouraga stated.

Under the Civil Aviation Act 2000, the investigation will be conducted as required and in accordance with Annex 13, to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

“The AIC has deployed a team to Dodomona to conduct an onsite investigation. A Preliminary Report will be released 30 days from the date of the accident.” All AIC investigations are conducted independently, and objectively, for the purpose of improving aviation safety in Papua New Guinea and Globally. It is not the purpose of any AIC investigation to apportion blame or liability to any person or organization,” Bouraga added.