Aircraft engineers complete rating course

The five-week distance learning training, by an organisation in Canada, was conducted through livestreaming with full participation from the LAMEs at the ANG training centre at Seven-Mile in Port Moresby.

Air Niugini’s executive manager, Training Maika Bovoro, said prior to COVID-19, the only Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) approved delivery training method was done in a classroom setting with an instructor physically present, adding that the current virtual learning allows for flexibility, no commuting and significant cost savings.

“With COVID-19 restrictions, the engineers were taught by livestream over the internet from Canada, all done in real time,” he stated.

“Even the examinations were carried out via livestreaming, with the instructor being able to see every candidate whilst the exam was in progress.

“One of our staff from Quality, Safety, Risk and Audit Department was present as an invigilator.”

The training covering topics in both Mechanical and Avionics aircraft systems included the whole aircraft from the nose to the tail, wings and engines.

Bovoro said: “All the 12 LAMEs have successfully completed the training. These certificates together with the LAMEs’ practical training record, CASA will then endorse Q400 type rating on the engineers’ licenses.

“However, these engineers will still not sign off any aircraft work until after the successful completion of another internal procedural exam.”

Apart from flexibility and costs savings, virtual training has also given Air Niugini Aviation Training (ANAT) the opportunity to add to its capability listing “Q400 type training via Distance Learning”.

Air Niugini flight operations also took part in a virtual training in November last year. Their training focused on flight operations management with staff selected based on their outstanding performance and potential for development into management roles.

(The twelve licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineers receiving their certificates from ANG CEO, Bruce Alabaster, after successfully completing their first virtual Q400 type rating course)