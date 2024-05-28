Air travel subsidy for Kovon

Only six are currently in operation – five in Kovon LLG and one in Simbai LLG. They are Mangamanu (Kovon LLG), Mamusi (Kovon LLG), Sangapi (Kovon LLG), Gebrau (Kovon LLG), Dusin (Kovon LLG) and Simabi airstrip (Simbai LLG).

Middle Ramu MP Kansol Harwai Kamdaru has indicated that he is ready to put K500,000 through the district development authority to subsidize travels for the people of Kovon, in partnership with MAF.

MP Kamdaru stated that he is still waiting for the financial report from MAF for last year’s air travel subsidy, before this year’s can be given.

A one-way trip by air costs over K400, which the average villager cannot afford. Sangapi youth, Rabi Paul, said that they share borders with East Sepik, Western Highlands and Jiwaka provinces. Most often they choose to go to Rudi in the Western Highlands to access services and markets because it is closer. Getting to Rudi means three days of travel on foot. Paul said many times their garden produce is spoiled during travel and is a waste. And so they often don’t carry surplus food they intend to sell.

The people of Kovon welcomed the air travel subsidy by their local MP. For them, it is a lifeline service as they wait patiently for a road link into Middle Ramu.