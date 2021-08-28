Air Niugini Wins Court Injuction

Air Niugini was successful in legal proceedings in 2020, where the Arbitrator, Richard Chesterman QC made a legal order against Matrix Constructions of costs of K380,000, together with other orders. Matrix failed to pay these costs and so an application was made to the National Court to have Matrix Constructions placed in liquidation.

The dispute about the application for liquidation of Matrix Constructions will go back to the National Court for further hearings in early September.

Based on a belief that the notices were a breach of the Company’s Act, Air Niugini filed for and obtained a Court injunction against Matrix Constructions (PNG) Limited, and its delegate, Peter Neville

The effect of the Court Order is that Matrix Constructions and Mr Neville are restrained from conducting any meeting outside the National Court about Air Niugini.

This invalidates the advertisements placed by Matrix Constructions in the classifieds session the public notices section of the Post-Courier newspaper last week, inviting creditors of Air Niugini to attend a meeting today.

The disputes stem from unfounded claims made concerning the construction of the Air Niugini residential apartment building at the Air Niugini head office at Jacksons International Airport.

Air Niugini is assessing its additional legal options relating to these advertisements having damaged Air Niugini’s reputation and also how the notice infringes on the existing court action.

The various actions relating to Matrix Constructions will not have any effect on Air Niugini's continuing operations.