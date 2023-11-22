Air Niugini suspends flights to Hoskins

A Stop Press notice was issued by Niusky Pacific on Tuesday, closing the airport to all operations until further notice.

Air Niugini is monitoring the situation carefully and will issue further updates as the situation develops and more information becomes available.

“We regret the inconvenience caused, however, the situation is beyond the airline’s control. Passengers holding tickets for flights to or from Hoskins may rebook their travel for later dates, with penalties waived.”

Volcanic ash presents a significant risk to aircraft, and safety is always of paramount importance to operations.