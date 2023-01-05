Air Niugini suspends flights

This restriction applies to Port Moresby and all the airports around PNG. Unfortunately there is no alternative supplier of aviation fuel in most airports, including Port Moresby.

Consequently Air Niugini is forced to announce that all domestic flights from 0001 tomorrow (Thursday 5 January) have had to be cancelled due to Puma Energy’s refusal to supply Jet A1 fuel to the airlines. These cancelations will have to be ongoing until Puma’s restrictions are removed.

Air Niugini regrets any inconvenience caused to our customers, however the situation is outside the airline’s control.

Air Niugini said “We have done everything possible to ensure that this situation did not occur and that we could continue to support the people of Papua New Guinea especially as they return from their Christmas holidays. The airline can assure all our customers that we are completely up to date with our payments to Puma Energy and this regrettable situation is 100% outside the control of Air Niugini. We will continue to work with all concerned in order to ensure normal operations can resume as quickly as possible”.

Air Niugini apologise to its customers for the inconvenience , acknowledging the matter is outside of its control but that the airline cannot not reduce its operational standards and that safety is always paramount.

Our customers are advised to revalidate their travel to the next available flight, once the date these restrictions will be lifted is known.