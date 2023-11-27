Air Niugini resumes jet services to Kagamuga

Jet operations to Mount Hagen were suspended in late September to allow the National Airports Corporation (NAC) to carry out urgent maintenance works on the airport runway.

During the period of the runway repairs, all Air Niugini flights to Hagen were downgraded to Dash 8 operations.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seddon said: “Mount Hagen is the major airport serving the Highlands region and is of vital importance to the economy and community.

“We are pleased that the runway maintenance has been completed and we are now able to resume operations with larger jet aircraft in time for the busy Christmas peak period”.

Air Niugini operates up to five daily flights to Mount Hagen.