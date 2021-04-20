Air Niugini implement change

These changes will affect all passengers departing to Air Niugini international destinations including

Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Manila.

The national airline, Air Niugini has advised all passengers departing internationally that they will be required to be tested for Covid-19 at time of check-in.

This is in addition to the requirement for the negative PCR test conducted within three days of travel.

International SOS have been contracted to conduct this test (at no cost to the passenger), and will be conducting this testing at the carpark next to the International Terminal.

The test takes around 45 minutes to be completed so passengers need to arrive 4 hours and 2 ½ hours prior to scheduled flight departure.

Passengers who do not speak or read English or Tok Pisin are required to bring a translator with them for the testing.

Air Niugini states that for purposes of Occupational Health & Safety, only passengers and staff will be permitted access to this car park area and into the international terminal.

The airline acknowledges that passengers may test negative at the time of the initial PCR test, but test positive at the check-in.

Any passenger who tests positive then, will not be allowed to travel, but will be rebooked for future travel, at no cost. Equally for this reason, passengers checking out of hotels in Port Moresby should have a back-up plan just in case they test positive.