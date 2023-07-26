Air Niugini Fleet Restored

The Acting Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seddon, expressed his gratitude to the airline's valued customers for their patience and understanding during the challenging period of unscheduled maintenance.

He also commended the dedication and hard work of the men and women of Air Niugini, whose efforts were crucial in resolving the maintenance issues.

The unscheduled maintenance took place in June and July, during which both wide-body aircraft, P2-PXV (Victor) and P2-PXW (Whiskey), experienced significant issues. P2-PXV required an engine cowling replacement, while P2-PXW needed a whole engine change.

The latter procedure is a major undertaking, and extensive testing was conducted to ensure the aircraft's safety before being released back into service.

Whiskey, the aircraft that required the engine change, is set to return to service on Wednesday, 26th July, following the completion of all maintenance works and thorough testing in Brisbane, Australia.

Air Niugini's Boeing 767 fleet plays a vital role in the airline's international schedule, reliably transporting passengers and freight between Port Moresby and key destinations such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Brisbane, and Palau.

Looking towards the future, Air Niugini recently signed orders to introduce the Boeing 787 Dreamliner as their next-generation wide-body aircraft.

This move aims to expand the medium to long-haul elements of the airline's international schedule, representing an exciting step forward for the company.

Mr. Seddon concluded the media release with enthusiasm, expressing equal excitement for both the future prospects of the airline with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the successful restoration of the fleet to its full capacity.