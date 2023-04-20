Air Niugini committed to safety

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seddon said they are also taking all necessary measures to maintain safety standards.

“This includes the possibility of delaying or cancelling a flight due to factors such as bad weather, security issues, technical problems, or operational requirements. Our dedication to safety is unwavering, and we will not compromise it for any reason,” he said.

According to Seddon, the delay causes inconvenience however safety will always be given priority over other interests.

The company boasts a team of highly skilled engineers and maintenance personnel who are dedicated to safety and work tirelessly day and night to ensure that the aircraft are safe to operate.

Air Niugini has operated over 26,000 flights and carried 1.2million passengers, since April 2022.

“Last month, we operated over 2,000 flights and carried 102 thousand passengers. With 92.21 per cent of sectors completed, we recognize that over 7 percent of our flights were cancelled, for various reasons. Over the same period, Jetstar cancelled 6.4 percent of its flights, Qantas 4.4 percent and Virgin Australia 3.5 percent,” stated Seddon.

Seddon added that while the Fokker jets have served the country well, it's time to replace them with larger modern aircraft that features the latest technology with enhanced fuel efficiency.

“Air Niugini has reviewed various new fleet options narrowing the selection to the new Airbus A220 and Embraer E2 regional jets. This will enable us to better serve its domestic and regional markets,” he concluded.

In the interim, Air Niugini is in the process of acquiring six Boeing 737-800 and Dash 8 Q400 aircraft, expected from September this year.