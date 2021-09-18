Air Niugini cancels flights temporarily

Passengers transferring from other countries through Port Moresby to Manila are exempted and are still allowed to be uplifted provided they remain within the transfer lounge at the Jackson’s airport during stopover.

It is advised that passengers that made prior bookings to travel from POM to Manila on flights departing between 19 and 30 September, will have to rebook for other available flights with Air Niugini or their Travel Agents in October/ November.

Flights booked for Sunday 26 September from POM to Manila and return have been cancelled completely, with all passengers in both directions to rebook for later dates.

However, Flights from Manila to POM on PX011 are in normal operation from 17th, 19th and 24th September.