Air Niugini backs YWAM with health care delivery

Air Niugini will be airlifting medical equipment free of charge (FOC) out of Brisbane to Port Moresby last week.

“This is not the first time, Air Niugini has supported efforts of YWAM in delivering health care and training in the country.

“We have supported YWAM in the past and are pleased to be able to participate again in this particular program that focuses on improving dental health care of younger Papua New Guinea,” said Acting Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seddon.

The airline uplifted 100kg of dental supplies and equipment free to support the dental trailer program, which is aimed at providing screening, oral health education, and dental procedures to students at schools in Port Moresby.

The 13-metre long dental trailer is equipped with dental chairs, sterilization and x-ray facilities and will go around schools in the nation’s capital to provide dental care and offer health education to students in an interactive and engaging sessions.

In partnership with stakeholders, YWAM have commenced the program at Sevese Morea Primary school and Koki Elementary and primary schools with Kila Kila Secondary school next in-line, to be followed by other schools in Port Moresby.